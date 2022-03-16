New India Assurance Company Ltd Spikes 7.99%, S&P BSE Finance index Rises 2.04%

New India Assurance Company Ltd has lost 6.43% over last one month compared to 2.42% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX

New India Assurance Company Ltd rose 7.99% today to trade at Rs 123.7. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 2.04% to quote at 7757.33. The index is down 2.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Paisalo Digital Ltd increased 6.4% and General Insurance Corporation of India added 5.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 2.11 % over last one year compared to the 12.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 22923 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33931 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 182.9 on 08 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.4 on 08 Mar 2022.

