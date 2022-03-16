Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 66.11 points or 1.97% at 3414.43 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.04%), DLF Ltd (up 2.33%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.28%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.39%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.04%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.99%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.95%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.51%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 834.7 or 1.5% at 56611.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231.4 points or 1.39% at 16894.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 334.96 points or 1.24% at 27322.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.04 points or 1.29% at 8216.69.

On BSE,2331 shares were trading in green, 582 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)