Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 4.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 1227.74 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 4.66% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 1227.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 930.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1227.74930.246.147.5053.0851.2832.3833.8124.1325.31

