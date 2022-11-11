JUST IN
Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 4.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 1227.74 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 4.66% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 1227.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 930.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1227.74930.24 32 OPM %6.147.50 -PBDT53.0851.28 4 PBT32.3833.81 -4 NP24.1325.31 -5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:27 IST

