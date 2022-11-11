Nirlon standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nirlon standalone net profit rises 28.92% in the March 2022 quarter
Nirlon standalone net profit declines 46.40% in the June 2022 quarter
Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the September 2022 quarter
G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.84% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 79.70% to Rs 142.59 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 19.82% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.70% to Rs 142.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales142.5979.35 80 OPM %81.7275.12 -PBDT96.1557.45 67 PBT58.5345.92 27 NP40.4533.76 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU