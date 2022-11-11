Nirlon standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.70% to Rs 142.59 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 19.82% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.70% to Rs 142.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

