JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex soars 1181 pts, Nifty ends near 18,350; VIX slumps below 15 mark
Business Standard

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 79.70% to Rs 142.59 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 19.82% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.70% to Rs 142.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales142.5979.35 80 OPM %81.7275.12 -PBDT96.1557.45 67 PBT58.5345.92 27 NP40.4533.76 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU