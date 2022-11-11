Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.79% to Rs 613.96 crore

Net loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.79% to Rs 613.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 458.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.613.96458.9012.8021.6267.2895.14-12.2921.09-10.0511.19

