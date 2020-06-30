Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 454.71 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments declined 97.05% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 454.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.70% to Rs 42.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 1829.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1863.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

454.71528.031829.391863.475.9511.657.4310.2923.6562.85133.55192.426.1448.5868.32141.321.0535.6542.57103.07

