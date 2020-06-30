Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elgi Equipments shuts down all operations amid COVID-19 situation
Elgi Equipments standalone net profit rises 3.78% in the December 2019 quarter
Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 45.09% in the December 2019 quarter
Elgi Equipments update on JV - Compressed Air Solutions of Texas
Volumes spurt at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 454.71 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments declined 97.05% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 454.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.70% to Rs 42.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 1829.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1863.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales454.71528.03 -14 1829.391863.47 -2 OPM %5.9511.65 -7.4310.29 - PBDT23.6562.85 -62 133.55192.42 -31 PBT6.1448.58 -87 68.32141.32 -52 NP1.0535.65 -97 42.57103.07 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU