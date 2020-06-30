Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 79.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.69% to Rs 6.50 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 79.84% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.69% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 7.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.83% to Rs 62.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

