Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 79.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sika Interplant Systems standalone net profit rises 151.49% in the December 2019 quarter
Arunachal man booked for posting misleading info about
L&T MBDA Missile Systems sets up Missile Integration facility at Coimbatore
Ranveer Singh to be the New Face of Astral Pipes
BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore
-
Sales decline 68.69% to Rs 6.50 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 79.84% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.69% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 7.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.83% to Rs 62.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.5020.76 -69 62.7745.54 38 OPM %9.0815.32 -13.9713.15 - PBDT0.923.52 -74 9.996.68 50 PBT0.683.47 -80 9.155.90 55 NP0.512.53 -80 7.004.20 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU