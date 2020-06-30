JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Marathon Nextgen Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 110.59% to Rs 41.95 crore

Net loss of Marathon Nextgen Realty reported to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 110.59% to Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.51% to Rs 24.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 193.20% to Rs 241.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.9519.92 111 241.1382.24 193 OPM %22.0074.60 -26.6863.33 - PBDT-12.557.87 PL 31.6131.59 0 PBT-14.087.47 PL 25.9429.78 -13 NP-6.306.04 PL 24.0831.48 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU