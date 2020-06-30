CES consolidated net profit rises 26.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 79.45 croreNet profit of CES rose 26.63% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 79.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.56% to Rs 20.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 295.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 246.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales79.4569.01 15 295.34246.48 20 OPM %11.219.55 -11.109.55 - PBDT9.147.29 25 33.6826.04 29 PBT5.995.26 14 25.4118.77 35 NP4.473.53 27 20.0112.62 59
