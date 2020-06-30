CES consolidated net profit rises 26.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 79.45 crore

Net profit of CES rose 26.63% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 79.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.56% to Rs 20.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 295.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 246.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

