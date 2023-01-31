Elixir Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.08 croreNet loss of Elixir Capital reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs -0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales-0.080.76 PL OPM %1537.5010.53 -PBDT-1.39-0.25 -456 PBT-1.47-0.35 -320 NP-1.030.02 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
