Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 133.33% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 340.30% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.950.6792.5489.551.420.601.420.601.050.45

