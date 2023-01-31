JUST IN
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 340.30% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 133.33% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 340.30% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.950.67 340 OPM %92.5489.55 -PBDT1.420.60 137 PBT1.420.60 137 NP1.050.45 133

