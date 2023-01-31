Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 14.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 739.04 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 14.50% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 739.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 678.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.739.04678.357.429.8057.4462.7743.5850.9332.5638.08

