Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 14.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 739.04 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 14.50% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 739.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 678.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales739.04678.35 9 OPM %7.429.80 -PBDT57.4462.77 -8 PBT43.5850.93 -14 NP32.5638.08 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:40 IST

