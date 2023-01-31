India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit declines 3.48% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 190.86 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 3.48% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 190.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 182.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales190.86182.73 4 OPM %7.928.31 -PBDT18.6717.98 4 PBT18.4417.77 4 NP12.7413.20 -3

Tue, January 31 2023

