Emami jumps as board to mull buyback on 24 March

Capital Market 

Emami rallied 5.77% to Rs 365.55 after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 24 March 2023, to consider a share buyback.

As on 31 December 2022, the promoters held 54.27% stake in Emami.

Emami is one of India's leading FMCG Companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products with an enviable portfolio of household brand names such as Boro Plus, Navratna, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Kesh King, Zandu Pancharishta, Mentho Plus Balm and others.

The company consolidated net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 224.62 crore despite of 4.5% decline in net sales to Rs 835.55 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 11:48 IST

