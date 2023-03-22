Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Uflex consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Uflex drops over 8% in two days; down over 20% in one month
Industrials shares gain
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
-
Tata Communications Ltd registered volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19506 shares
Uflex Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Trident Ltd, Emami Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 March 2023.
Tata Communications Ltd registered volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19506 shares. The stock rose 0.08% to Rs.1,214.20. Volumes stood at 9719 shares in the last session.
Uflex Ltd saw volume of 54044 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10670 shares. The stock increased 6.16% to Rs.368.85. Volumes stood at 10156 shares in the last session.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 9482 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2439 shares. The stock increased 0.16% to Rs.1,338.00. Volumes stood at 883 shares in the last session.
Trident Ltd saw volume of 46.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.11% to Rs.29.22. Volumes stood at 18.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 48199 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16303 shares. The stock increased 5.61% to Rs.365.00. Volumes stood at 23534 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU