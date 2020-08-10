Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HFCL Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2020.

Emami Ltd surged 17.81% to Rs 303.55 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd spiked 15.38% to Rs 16.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd soared 13.74% to Rs 3166.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54253 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd added 12.60% to Rs 82.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42995 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Electronics Ltd spurt 12.25% to Rs 111.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

