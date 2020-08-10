JUST IN
Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded volume of 35.82 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 30.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Emami Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 August 2020.

TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded volume of 35.82 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 30.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.31% to Rs.422.55. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd saw volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22991 shares. The stock increased 15.70% to Rs.298.10. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73321 shares. The stock dropped 14.68% to Rs.388.70. Volumes stood at 31723 shares in the last session.

Bharat Electronics Ltd witnessed volume of 36.64 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.61% to Rs.112.70. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40360 shares. The stock rose 8.68% to Rs.237.20. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 11:00 IST

