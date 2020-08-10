Tejas Networks hits the roof after order win

Tejas Networks was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at RS 63.85 ater the company said it bagged Rs 66 crore order for an Indian defence network project from L&T Construction.

Tejas Networks will supply its GPON based fiber-broadband products and high-performance Metro Ethernet switches for a prestigious Indian defence network project. The order was received during last quarter and the first set of supplies have started this quarter.

Shares of Tejas Network extended their winning run to fifth consecutive trading session. The stock has gained 11.1% in last five trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 57.45 on 3 August 2020.

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)