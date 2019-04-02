Emami Ltd soars 1.71%

Ltd is quoting at Rs 411.1, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.25% in last one year as compared to a 14.31% spurt in and a 13.85% spurt in the FMCG index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 411.1, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 11710.55. The Sensex is at 38978.68, up 0.27%. Ltd has risen around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30193.15, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.27 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)