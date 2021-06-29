Reliance Industries and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company join hands

To set up an integrated plant for production of chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today announced that Reliance Industries (Reliance), has signed an agreement to join a new worldscale chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TA'ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

The agreement capitalizes on growing demand for these critical industrial raw materials and leverages the strengths of ADNOC and Reliance as global industrial and energy leaders. The project will be constructed in the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, which is a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ.

The agreement continues the momentum of ADNOC's downstream and industry growth plans in line with ADNOC's 2030 strategy. Petrochemical, refining and gas growth projects are currently under construction, with a number of projects also recently completed across the downstream and industry portfolio. ADNOC is gearing up for growth with TA'ZIZ, the world-scale chemicals production hub and industrial ecosystem based in Ruwais, with investment in excess of AED 18 billion and a number of further growth projects in the downstream and industry sector. Since 2018, ADNOC has attracted significant foreign direct investment from international partners in the downstream business including refining, fertilizers and gas pipelines.

Under the terms of the agreement, TA'ZIZ and Reliance will construct an integrated plant, with capacity to produce 940 thousand tons of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tons of ethylene dichloride and 360 thousand tons of PVC annually.

Chlor-alkali is used in water treatment and in the manufacture of textiles and metals. Ethylene dichloride is typically used to produce PVC. PVC has a wide range of applications across housing, infrastructure and consumer goods. The market for these chemicals is expected to enjoy steady growth supported by the needs of growing demand, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Production of these chemicals will create opportunities for local industry to source critical raw materials in the UAE for the first time, creating additional opportunities for In-County Value. For example, chlor-alkali will enable production of caustic soda, essential for the production of aluminum. Ethylene dichloride and PVC have a wide range of applications across housing, infrastructure and consumer goods.

