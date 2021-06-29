Tanla Platform's subsidiary Karix Mobile partners with Swedish Caller ID firm Truecaller

To launch Verified Business Caller ID solutions for enterprises

Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms, India's largest CPaaS provider, and Swedish Caller ID firm Truecaller announced their partnership to launch the Verified Business Caller ID solutions for enterprises to enrich the user experience by fostering a communication ecosystem built on trust and safety.

Enterprises in India can now leverage this solution to connect better with customers over voice calls through increased brand visibility, identity, and credibility.

With Truecaller Business Caller ID, Karix Mobile's customers will bear a verified business badge and a verified icon when calls are placed to their end-users. In addition, the appearance of the brand logo and brand name on the handset will help enterprises identify themselves and facilitate improved service delivery when they connect with their users.

The configuration of these features into voice calls will also help brands gain insights into the health of their call workflow.

