Indo Amines appoints directors

With effect from 28 June 2021

Indo Amines announced the appointment of Vijay Naik (DIN: 08998268) as an Additional Director of the Company and Designated him as Whole-Time Director of the Company for 2 years with effect from 28 June 2021.

The company also appointed Adhikarao Shingade as an Additional Director of the Company and Designated him as Whole-Time Director of the Company for 2 years with effect from the date of attainment of Director Identification Number.

