Emkay Global spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 19 cr

Emkay Global Financial Services rose 18.41% to Rs 128 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 19.32 crore in Q3 December 2021, steeply higher compared with net profit of Rs 1.25 in Q3 December 2020.On a consolidated basis, total income surged 148.07% to Rs 95.53 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020. Profit before tax surged 915% to Rs 25.57 crore in Q3 FY22.
Revenue from Broking & Allied Services segment jumped 50% YoY and 15% QoQ to Rs 39.24 crore in Q3 December 2021. Equity average daily turnover (ADTO) grew 16% QoQ and 73% YoY last quarter.
Revenue from Asset Management segment grew 9% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 2.91 crore in Q3 December 2021. The company's PMS+AIF AUMs grew 34% YoY to Rs 883.18 crore.
Revenue from Wealth Management segment grew 93% YoY and 3% QoQ to Rs 2.05 crore in Q3 December 2021. The company is managing Rs 2033.70 crore (up 11% YoY) under MF advisory & distribution.
Revenue from Others Including Treasury segment grew 499% YoY and 35% QoQ to Rs 51.29 crore in Q3 December 2021.
Emkay Global Financial Services is engaged in stock broking. Its primary services consist of institutional equities, portfolio management services, wealth management and investment banking. It also offers commodities, currency derivatives and retail broking services.
