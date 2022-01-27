Cipla Ltd spurts 2.22%, rises for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 925.8, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.97% in last one year as compared to a 22.48% gain in NIFTY and a 3.38% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 925.8, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.05% on the day, quoting at 16923.75. The Sensex is at 56644.71, down 2.1%. Cipla Ltd has dropped around 0.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13092.1, down 2.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

