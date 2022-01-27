BEL inks $73 million contract with US-based Hyperion Global

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics bags contract worth USD 73 mn from Hyperion Global Group, USA
Cadila Healthcare inks ZyCoV-D commercialization agreement with South Korean firm
BEML inks MoU with RITES
Bharat Electronics bags export order from Airbus Defence and Space
Som Distilleries contract manufactures COPTER 7 BEER for Seven Inks Brews
-
Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Hyperion Global Group have entered into a contract to develop, manufacture and supply Internet of Things (IoT) devices for the US market.
Hyperion Global Group is an infrastructure telecommunication distribution company based in the USA.
As per the contract, BEL will manufacture and supply IoT devices worth US $73 million to Hyperion during the first year of commencement of supply with a provision to negotiate and supply upgrades of the products, worth US $365 million, in the next five years.
The contract pairs Hyperion's need to provide advanced connectivity solutions with BEL's world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities. BEL, as India's leading defence electronics company, is uniquely qualified to deliver a durable product to Hyperion, USA which has a robust product roadmap and global expansion strategy in place.
BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 30 September 2021.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 54.1% increase in net profit to Rs 610.04 crore on a 14.8% rise in net sales to Rs 3,636.60 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 203.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU