Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd, Den Networks Ltd and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2022.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd spiked 18.09% to Rs 127.65 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7354 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd soared 15.56% to Rs 346.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2930 shares in the past one month.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd surged 14.77% to Rs 39.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82565 shares in the past one month.

Den Networks Ltd advanced 10.18% to Rs 43.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 117.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

