Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Apt Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8300.00% to Rs 0.84 croreNet profit of Encode Packaging India reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.840.01 8300 OPM %22.620 -PBDT0.190 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU