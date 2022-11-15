Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Encode Packaging India reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.840.0122.6200.1900.0800.080

