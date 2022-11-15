Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 693.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Paramount Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 88.76% in the March 2022 quarter
OrgaGlo enters personal care and cosmetics segment in India; launches vegan skin and hair care products using finest quality natural ingredients
Aarti Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 6.10 croreNet profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.105.36 14 OPM %11.487.84 -PBDT0.34-0.07 LP PBT0.14-0.31 LP NP0.10-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU