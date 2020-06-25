Endurance Technologies standalone net profit declines 34.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.13% to Rs 1124.39 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies declined 34.85% to Rs 71.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 1124.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1340.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.51% to Rs 427.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 357.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 4938.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5417.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

