Kintech Renewables standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.79% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Kintech Renewables rose 800.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.79% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.42% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

