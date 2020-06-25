JUST IN
HDFC allots 22.51 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Kintech Renewables standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.79% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Kintech Renewables rose 800.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.79% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.42% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.66 -79 0.140.96 -85 OPM %78.574.55 --35.71-2.08 - PBDT0.250.03 733 0.640.20 220 PBT0.250.03 733 0.640.20 220 NP0.180.02 800 0.470.15 213

