Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Max Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 126.34% in the December 2019 quarter
Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 313.11% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 313.11% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 587.32% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.520.61 313 4.880.71 587 OPM %9.92-1.64 -12.30-18.31 - PBDT0.270.07 286 0.70-0.09 LP PBT0.270.07 286 0.70-0.09 LP NP0.280.07 300 0.58-0.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU