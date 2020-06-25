Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 4.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.80% to Rs 549.38 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 4.40% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 549.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 534.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.43% to Rs 285.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 1843.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1831.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

549.38534.431843.861831.0422.6823.7421.4324.53129.82127.21414.47440.26104.82103.41321.52334.6185.8389.78285.55298.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)