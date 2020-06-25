JUST IN
Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 4.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.80% to Rs 549.38 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 4.40% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 549.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 534.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.43% to Rs 285.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 1843.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1831.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales549.38534.43 3 1843.861831.04 1 OPM %22.6823.74 -21.4324.53 - PBDT129.82127.21 2 414.47440.26 -6 PBT104.82103.41 1 321.52334.61 -4 NP85.8389.78 -4 285.55298.78 -4

