JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HDFC allots 22.51 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 4.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.03% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net Loss of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.69% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.191.28 -7 3.135.19 -40 OPM %-2.52-0.78 --19.174.05 - PBDT-0.010.02 PL -0.500.33 PL PBT-0.12-0.09 -33 -0.96-0.10 -860 NP-0.09-0.10 10 -0.94-0.06 -1467

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU