Engineers India to acquire 3.21 cr equity shares in Numaligarh Refinery

Engineers India has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") for the proposed acquisition of 3,21,46,957 equity shares in the share capital of Numaliqarh Refinery (NRL) (a company primarily engaged in the business of refining of petroleum products) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

Also, OIL India (OIL) is also a party to a SPA and would independently be acquiring 39,84,36,929 equity shares from BPCL pursuant to the SPA.

