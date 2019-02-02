JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Paramount Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Equitas Holdings standalone net profit rises 18.46% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings rose 18.46% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.205.08 2 OPM %83.8572.24 -PBDT4.363.67 19 PBT4.143.49 19 NP3.082.60 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements