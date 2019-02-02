Gokak Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 38.93 croreNet Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 38.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 44.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.9344.12 -12 OPM %-15.26-9.47 -PBDT-9.00-7.11 -27 PBT-10.54-8.74 -21 NP-10.54-9.55 -10
