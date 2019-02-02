Lyons Corporate Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Lyons Corporate Market reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-600.00-600.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.06 -17 PBT-0.07-0.06 -17 NP-0.07-0.06 -17
