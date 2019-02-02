National Fertilizer standalone net profit rises 97.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 3768.78 croreNet profit of National Fertilizer rose 97.94% to Rs 103.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 3768.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2834.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3768.782834.78 33 OPM %6.324.34 -PBDT189.38113.27 67 PBT166.0587.46 90 NP103.9252.50 98
