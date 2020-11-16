Equitas Holdings updates on Equitas SFB's Savings Account

Along with 7% interest in savings account, the savings account also offers Free Health Check-up and unlimited teleconsultation with women doctors, gynecologistsand mental health experts. It offers PF waiver and discounted Gold Loan rates for women customers, along-with 25-50% discounts on lockers.Eva is available for all women - salaried/homemakers/businesswomen/senior citizens/transwomen as well as Non-resident women.The Product is based on the concept of Relationship Value, and customers will not be charged any non-maintenance fees.Exclusive reward points for shopping & dining on debit cards as well as for booking Recurring Deposit, makes this product the best that has been offered to women in the industry so far.

