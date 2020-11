Equitas Holdings updates on Equitas SFB's Savings Account

Aimed at Women

Equitas Holdings in a press release has stated that Equitas Small Finance Bank, its subsidiary has the largest small finance bank ("SFB") in India in terms of number of banking outlets as of March 31, 2019 (Source: CRISIL report), has launched a new product aimed at women, 'Eva', a unique savings account tries to address the well-being of Indian women in every aspect such as Health, Wealth and Prosperity.

Along with 7% interest in savings account, the savings account also offers Free Health Check-up and unlimited teleconsultation with women doctors, gynecologistsand mental health experts. It offers PF waiver and discounted Gold Loan rates for women customers, along-with 25-50% discounts on lockers.Eva is available for all women - salaried/homemakers/businesswomen/senior citizens/transwomen as well as Non-resident women.The Product is based on the concept of Relationship Value, and customers will not be charged any non-maintenance fees.Exclusive reward points for shopping & dining on debit cards as well as for booking Recurring Deposit, makes this product the best that has been offered to women in the industry so far.

