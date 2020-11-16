Outcome of board meeting of Stampede Capital - DVR

JUST IN
Held on 13 November 2020

Stampede Capital - DVR at the board meeting held on 13th November 2020 has approved the appointment of Mr. Naveen Parashar as an Additional Non Executive Director, Mrs. Shaik Haseena as an Additional Non Executive Director and also approve the Change in Designation of Mr. Srinivas Maya, Non Executive Director of the Company From Non Executive To Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members in ensuing Annual General Meeting w.e.f 14.11.2020.

First Published: Mon, November 16 2020. 13:30 IST

