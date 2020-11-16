PVR unveils PVR Sahu in Lucknow

-
PVR has unveiled PVR Sahu Lucknow's popular single-screen Sahu Cinema modernized with new-age amenities, the newly opened theater also introduces the region's first BARCO 4K RGB+ laser projectors for an enhanced cinema viewing experience.
Also PVR has announced the opening of 3 new screens at Faridabad at Piyush Mahindra Mall, Haryana, under its sub-brand 'PVR UTSAV.
This multiplex is equipped with advanced 2K projection system, Dolby 7.1 sound and UHD 3D technology.
