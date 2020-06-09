Equitas Small Finance Bank offers interest rate of 7% on savings account

-
Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering interest rate of 7% per annum on savings account having deposit between Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 crore.
This product comes with several features including No Maintenance Charges.
The customer can also transact through IMPS for free. The savings account also gives access to Equinox rewards program which gives the customers chance to redeem their accumulated points from participating merchants.
