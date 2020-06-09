Board of Mid East Portfolio Management to consider preferential allotment of upto 20.30 lakh shares

JUST IN
On 15 June 2020

The Board of Mid East Portfolio Management at its meeting scheduled on 15 June 2020 will consider proposal to allot upto 20,30,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a price of Rs. 10/- to individuals/entities who form part of the promoter group and non-promoter group of the Company (Proposed Allottees) on preferential basis;

