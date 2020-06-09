Board of Mid East Portfolio Management to consider preferential allotment of upto 20.30 lakh shares

-
ALSO READ
NCAA to hold men's, women's basketball tournaments without fans
Fired coach Majerle sues GCU for breach of contract
NCAA: Players ejected for targeting can remain on sidelines
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan headline in 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
Bryant heads 2020 Hall of Fame honorees
-
On 15 June 2020The Board of Mid East Portfolio Management at its meeting scheduled on 15 June 2020 will consider proposal to allot upto 20,30,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a price of Rs. 10/- to individuals/entities who form part of the promoter group and non-promoter group of the Company (Proposed Allottees) on preferential basis;
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU