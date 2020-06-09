Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance

To offer its customers easy finance schemes

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with Mahindra Finance to ease the finance availability for customers looking at personal mobility solutions during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the tie up, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail wide options for getting their car financed from Mahindra Finance including:

A. Buy now and pay later: Moratorium scheme of 2 months to help customers manage their cash flows

B. Step up EMI: Unique step up option at frequency of 6 months

C. Balloon EMI: Customer has to pay 25% of the contract value as last EMI



D. Agricultural customer schemes including quarterly EMIsE. Low down payment scheme

