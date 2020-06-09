JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Green Energy wins largest solar development bid
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

To offer its customers easy finance schemes

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with Mahindra Finance to ease the finance availability for customers looking at personal mobility solutions during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the tie up, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail wide options for getting their car financed from Mahindra Finance including:

A. Buy now and pay later: Moratorium scheme of 2 months to help customers manage their cash flows
B. Step up EMI: Unique step up option at frequency of 6 months
C. Balloon EMI: Customer has to pay 25% of the contract value as last EMI

D. Agricultural customer schemes including quarterly EMIs
E. Low down payment scheme

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 10:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU