Equitas Small Finance Bank partners with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance

To launch women-specific health insurance policy - Chola Sarva Shakti PolicyEquitas Small Finance Bank has partnered with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to launch the Chola Sarva Shakti Policy, a women-specific health insurance policy to empower Indian women with good health and finances.
The Chola Sarva Shakti Policy initiative aims to provide women with an independent and comprehensive policy, which secures their future against various contingency health situations. The policy benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover, support for child's education and EMI benefit to the insured in case of termination or temporary suspension from employment owing to health problems, helping hand cover for insured hospitalization period, as well as genetic testing for mother & child.
Equitas Small Finance Bank's EVA savings account made for the independent and aspirational women helps them take charge of their finances with goal-based savings, preferential rates on gold loans, debit card offers to name a few. The Chola Sarva Shakti Policy will further complement and provide holistic health benefits to women which will help them lead a secure and healthier life.
