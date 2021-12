Cyient recognized as Expansive-Established player in ER&D and IoT Services

By Zinnov Zones

Cyient announced that it has been recognized as an Expansive-Established player in the overall ER&D and IoT Services in the 2021 Zinnov Zones ratings. The ratings have been structured to evaluate the global Service Provider community extensively for their engineering and IoT capabilities for both services as well as specific use cases.

The ratings also recognized Cyient's specialization across its verticals and service lines. Cyient has been ranked in the Leadership zone across Aerospace, Telecommunication, Semiconductors, Industrial, and Mediical Devices verticals, including SDN-NFV, and rated as an Expansive-Established player in Digital Engineering and ER&D Services - USA region, a newly introduced category this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)