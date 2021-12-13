Ultraviolette Raises Series C Investment from TVS Motor and Zoho Corporation

-
Ultraviolette Automotive, an innovator in sustainable mobility, today announced that it has raised a new round of capital in its Series C funding, led by TVS Motor Company.
Zoho Corporation has joined this round along with TVS Motor, to support Ultraviolette's vision of developing high performance mobility solutions for India and global markets. TVS Motor Company, which has been an early backer of the company, has led the investment in this round.
Ultraviolette, which is setting-up its manufacturing and assembling facility in Electronics City, Bengaluru, will utilize this investment towards the production and commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77, and will roll out the first batch of motorcycles in the first half of 2022.
