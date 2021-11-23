Airtel's Nxtra launches new 38 MW hyperscale data center in Chennai

Nxtra by Airtel, the data center subsidiary of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), today launched its new hyperscale data center park in Chennai.

This is Nxtra by Airtel's third large data center in Chennai. The 38 MW LEED certified facility is spread over 270,000 sq.ft.

A key highlight of Airtel's new data center is that it is fully integrated with Airtel's global submarine cable network, thereby, providing an end-to-end secure connectivity solution to hyperscalers.

With the latest launch, Nxtra by Airtel has further consolidated its leadership in the Indian data center industry. It now operates the largest network of data centers in India with 11 hyperscale and 120 edge data centers and manages critical submarine landing stations.

