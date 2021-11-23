Share India Securities acquires 63.5% stake in Utrade Solutions

-
ALSO READ
Board of Share India Securities approves acquisition of majority stake in two entities
Share India set to disrupt algo-trading and fintech industry with two strategic acquisitions
Greaves Cotton's unit Ampere Electric acquires stake in MLR Auto
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquires majority stake in Strand Life Sciences
Amber acquires majority stake in Amber Enterprises USA Inc.
-
Share India Securities has completed the investment to the extent of 63.50% of the post issue share capital of Utrade Solutions at a consideration of Rs 13.684 crore.
Post completion of transaction, Utrade Solutions has become a subsidiary of the company with the shareholding structure of Share India Securities holding 63.5% and other shareholders holding 36.5% of the equity share capital of Utrade Solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU