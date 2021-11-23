Share India Securities acquires 63.5% stake in Utrade Solutions

Share India Securities has completed the investment to the extent of 63.50% of the post issue share capital of Utrade Solutions at a consideration of Rs 13.684 crore.

Post completion of transaction, Utrade Solutions has become a subsidiary of the company with the shareholding structure of Share India Securities holding 63.5% and other shareholders holding 36.5% of the equity share capital of Utrade Solutions.

