Equity Linked Mutual Funds Record Net Inflow Of Around Rs 10000 Crore In May

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) released its monthly data for May 2021, indicating that the local mutual funds industry witnessed impressive growth. The total assets under management (AUM) of the industry surged from Rs 32.43 lakh crore in April 2021 to Rs 32.99 lakh crore in May 2021. Liquid funds saw fund mobilization of Rs 198000 crore in May compared to around Rs 250000 crore in April.
However, the funds witnessed an outflow of around Rs 45000 crore on net basis. The AMFI data showed that the equity schemes saw a total inflow of Rs 10082 crore. This marked an impressive rise compared to the figures in April, when the equity-linked mutual fund schemes' saw net inflows of at Rs 3437 crore.
